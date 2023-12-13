Fox Entertainment and Oliver Hudson Enter Broadcast Deal

Actor and producer Oliver Hudson (The Cleaning Lady, And Just Like That…) and Fox Entertainment have entered a broadcast direct deal.

Hudson and his producing partner John Stalberg will develop comedy and drama projects for Fox with Fox Entertainment, which will fully own and distribute series created under the agreement.

“I have been lucky enough to work in front of the camera with Michael Thorn and his team and am now looking forward to collaborating with them to bring my ideas to life with Fox, a network that’s unafraid to push the boundaries to tell stories that entertain and dig into the complexities and quirks of the human condition,” said Hudson. “I have always enjoyed both comedy and drama, so it’s exciting to tackle both as potentially one of the best producers this planet has ever seen!”

“Oliver is a talented, versatile actor and an inspired storyteller who brings an incredible amount of energy to everything he does,” added Michael Thorn, president, Scripted Programming, of Fox Entertainment.

Separately, Hudson and Joe Buck are currently developing the animated comedy Daddy Issues for Fox, with Fox Entertainment and its studio Bento Box Entertainment producing. The ensemble buddy comedy is inspired by the popular podcast that follows the true-life experiences of Buck and Hudson as they try to survive the numerous minefields that come with being dads, husbands and best friends.