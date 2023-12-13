Christopher Nolan To Receive Saturn Visionary Award

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan, the writer, director and producer of Oppenheimer, will receive the Visionary Award at the upcoming 51st Annual Saturn Awards, set to take place on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles.

This special honor is a testament to Nolan’s contributions to the world of cinema. Actress Emily Blunt, who is nominated for a Saturn Award for her starring role in Oppenheimer, will present the Award to Nolan at the Saturn Awards Ceremony.

The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror Films’ president Robert Holguin and Saturn Awards producers Bradley and Kevin Marcus commented, “Mr. Nolan’s exceptional and groundbreaking work has not only entertained and enlightened audiences for years, but most recently with the seminal Oppenheimer, he continues to contribute to the art of cinema by exploring the advent and fallout of the nuclear arms race. We believe this Award is truly deserved.”

This year’s Saturn Awards ceremony will be held in Los Angeles on February 4 at the LA Marriott Burbank Airport Hotel. The event will be live-streamed by official partner ElectricNOW, the OTT linear channel and app from Electric Entertainment.