‘Celebrity School’ Heads to Telecinco

Banijay has confirmed that Cuarzo Producciones, part of Banijay Iberia, will produce Celebrity School alongside Mediaset España for Telecinco.

Hosted by Christian Gálvez, this entertainment show sees four celebrities compete against groups of elementary, middle, and high school-aged contestants in a series of games inspired by school subjects. With each round, the children get older and the questions are trickier… Celebrity School will test the celebrities’ trivia and music knowledge, set physical challenges, and of course take them down memory lane.

Juan Ramón Gonzalo, managing director at Cuarzo, commented: “This format is fun, light-hearted and generates conversation, as the viewers can all reflect on their time at school. Christian is the perfect host for the new series, and I can’t wait for the audience to see how the celebrities get on when they leave their glamorous lives and go back to school…”

Lucas Green, chief content officer, Operations at Banijay, added: “Celebrity School is an upbeat entertainment show where school meets fun. With a great reception from viewers in Europe and LATAM, this format is very adaptable in different markets, tapping into the universality of school experiences and celebrity culture.”

Originally created by Brainpool (Banijay Germany), the show was previously adapted in Spain for Valencian broadcaster À Punt in 2020.