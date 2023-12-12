NATPE Global Expands Speakers’ Line-up

NATPE Global, set to take place on January 16 to 18, 2024 at the InterContinental Miami, has revealed additional sessions and confirmed key global executives as speakers at the event.

Paramount Global’s Pam Kaufman, president and CEO of International Markets and Global Consumer Products and Experiences, and Lisa Kramer, president of International TV Licensing, Paramount Global Content Distribution, will participate in an “In Conversation with” session to discuss Paramount’s global vision and strategy to maximize the company’s content.

Jens Richter, Fremantle’s CEO of Commercial and International, and Paulo Koelle, head of Prime Video Latin America, Amazon Studios, have also joined the speakers’ line-up.

Jeff Sagansky, Katie Keenan, Sky’s Group director of Acquisitions, and ACF Investment Bank’s Richard Gray will weigh in on a conversation about content ownership in a global landscape; while Satmohan Panesar, commissioner, Factual, ITV Studios, Michael Schmidt, president of Sipur, and Ilan Arboleda, co-founder and producer of CreativeChaos, will be talking about content that travels.

Other additions to the speaker roster include Patricia Jasin, Country manager Colombia and head of International Distribution for Warner Bros. Discovery, Latin America/U.S. Hispanic, Sandra Smester, EVP, Programming & Content at NBCUniversal Telemundo, Susanne Frank, director of Drama at ZDF Studios and Lindsay Stewart, VP, FAST & AVOD Revenue Strategy at AMC Networks.

More than 500 buyers from 59 countries are currently registered at the Miami event, joining key executives from A&E Networks, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Blue Ant Media, ¡HOLA! TV, Lionsgate, National Geographic Channel, Paramount, Roku, Starz, SVT, SONY Pictures TV, TelevisaUnivision, NBCUniversal Telemundo, TV Globo and Warner Bros. Discovery.