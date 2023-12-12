All3Media Inks Indonesia Format Deal with Falcon Pictures

All3Media International and Indonesian prodco Falcon Pictures are collaborating for the first time in a deal that will see three scripted formats adapted for the territory.

Currently in development are local versions of Two Brothers Pictures’ thrillers Liar and Cheat, as well as mystery thriller The Cry from Synchronicity. The partnership with Falcon Pictures, which is based in Jakarta, is All3Media International’s first scripted format deal in Indonesia.

Already adapted in 12 territories, Liar (pictured) tells the story of a night that changes two people’s lives forever, while thriller Cheat, already successfully adapted in India, centers on a seemingly open-and-shut case of academic deception that quickly spirals out of control. Both titles were originally produced for ITV in the U.K.

The Cry is a psychological thriller based on Helen Fitzgerald’s best-selling book of the same name. The original version for BBC One, starring Jenna Coleman and Ewen Leslie and nominated for an International Emmy, has been sold in 165 territories.