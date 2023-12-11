The Lippin Group Announces New Structure

Communications firm The Lippin Group has created a new management structure. The announcement was made today by Dick Lippin, chairman and CEO of the company.

An Office of the chairman is now comprised of Matt Biscuiti, Kevin Broderick and Katie Fuchs, three long-serving senior executives of the firm. Each will hold the title of managing director and will be responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations of the business and developing new business growth strategies, including exploring partnership opportunities. They will continue to maintain all client account responsibilities and will report directly to Dick Lippin, with Broderick based in Los Angeles, and Biscuits and Fuchs in New York.

“Katie, Kevin and Matt each have a wealth of talent and experience that they will leverage to build upon the agency’s legacy to serve our current clients, find new business opportunities, and develop the next generation of our team. All have been with the agency for more than a decade, during which they have shown significant growth in their careers, developed a deep understanding of the industry, and established strong relationships with clients, press and staff alike,” Lippin commented. “Through two industry strikes and a global pandemic, we were forced to spend a lot of time determining the best model for our company moving forward. We have not only had success despite these challenges, but also seen our business activity increase significantly to the point where today we are operating at an extremely high level and adding more staff while extending our expertise in growing areas such as podcasting, FAST and AI. This new structure will allow me to concentrate on strategic issues, including our TLG Connect consulting practice, while placing everyday business activities in very capable hands.”

Broderick, Fuchs and Biscuit will also work closely with longtime senior executives Jim Benson (president, corporate communications, west coast), Pam Golum (president, global entertainment), Debbie Lawrence (managing director of the company’s London office), Jeanne O’Keefe (senior vice president), Jennifer Price (president, television and events), Shelly Saarela (CFO) and Alex Uliantzeff (senior vice president).