SPI Inks Deal with NOS Portugal for Dizi

SPI International, a CANAL+ company, has partnered with Portugal’s NOS. Under the agreement, Dizi, SPI’s dedicated channel for premium Turkish series, is now available in the basic package offered by NOS at channel number 69.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for SPI International, as it ensures that 100 percent of the Portuguese market will now have access to Dizi Portugal through their respective operators.

“We are thrilled to join forces with NOS, a leading player in the Portuguese telecommunications industry. This collaboration solidifies our presence in the Portuguese market, allowing us to deliver the compelling and captivating series of Dizi to an even wider audience,” commented Georgina Twiss, MD of Western Europe and Africa at SPI International.

“We are delighted to be working with SPI to launch Dizi. Our goal is to always provide the best and more diverse content in alignment with our customers’ preferences. We look forward to seeing the results of this collaboration,” commented Adriano Duarte Neves, Content Central director at NOS.