Nickelodeon Picks Up ‘Kiri and Lou’ S2

Kids’ entertainment specialist CAKE has licensed the latest season of its New Zealand stop motion series Kiri and Lou to Nickelodeon, to air on the Nick Jr. channel in 2024. Kiri and Lou launched in the U.S. on the Nick Jr. channel in June 2022 and the second season brings the total number of episodes to 104 x 5’.

Produced by Fiona Copland for Stretchy, Kiri and Lou follows the friendship between Kiri, a feisty little dinosaur and Lou, a gentle and thoughtful creature, as they explore the world of feelings through laughter, song and outdoor adventure. Storylines in the new season will cover emotions including joy, anxiety, the delight of swimming lessons and the fear of missing a birthday party, among others.

Hand-crafted in paper and clay and created using traditional stop motion animation from Antony Elworthy (Pinocchio, Isle of Dogs, Coraline), the program premiered on TVNZ in New Zealand and CBC Kids in Canada. Other broadcasters include CBeebies in the U.K., ABC Kids in Australia, YLE in Finland, SVT in Sweden, RTP Portugal, Czech Television, EVision and BeIN in the Middle East, Showmax in Africa and more.