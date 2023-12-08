NEM Awards Winners

NEM Zagreb 2023 has announced the winners of the NEM Awards contest at a Christmas party hosted by Mediavision, Mediatranslations and Pickbox yesterday evening. The event closes its doors today, after three days of industry activities focused on the CEE region.

The winners of the NEM Awards in five different competition categories include: Scripted Series: Rene Gallo – Mild Miracles; Scripted Feature-length film: Mile Božićević – Mothers of Humanity and Daria Stilin – Tied Up; Documentary Series / Feature-Length Documentary Film: Julia Groszek – Sugarland; Non-Scripted Entertainment Format: Martichka Bozhilova and Iskra Angelova – Eat a Book; The Best Drama TV Series in the CEE: Spy / Master – Warner Bros. Discovery.

Sanja Božić-Ljubičić, CEO of Pickbox, Mediatranslations, Mediavision and NEM, said: “This year’s judging has been of the highest quality, with top professionals from Italy, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and other countries outside the CEE region as jurors. We wanted to make sure the judging would be fair to all participants, about 250 in all, in different categories of the contest.”