Calinos Sends ‘Forbidden Fruit’ to Bulgaria

Calinos Entertainment’s drama series Forbidden Fruit will premiere season 6 in Bulgaria on BTV Story on December 11.

Forbidden Fruit had its grand final after six successful seasons in Turkey, as one of the long-lasting dramas in Turkey drama history.

Sold in more than 70 countries, the drama series’ premiere as Pecado Original on Atresmedia’s Antena 3 in Spain was defined as “The Best Fiction Premiere in a Decade.” The show debuted on Solarflixph in the Philippines on October 23..

Forbidden Fruit continues its successful run in Latin America, currently airing on Chilevisión in Chile, where seasons 3 and 4 were listed as “The Most Watched TV Shows of The Day,” while on WAPA-TV in Puerto Rico the program’s second season earned 56 percent share.

The series revolves around two sisters, Yildiz and Zeynep, with different personalities. Their lives soon change when socialite Ender approaches Yildiz to seduce her husband so that she can get a divorce without losing her position in elite society.