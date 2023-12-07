Sean Penn Ukrainian Anthology Wraps Production in L.A.

Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn has wrapped production on War Through the Eyes of Animals, a Ukrainian anthology film that shines a spotlight on animals affected by ecocide due to the war in Ukraine. Penn stars in the anthology’s final story, The Eagle, written and filmed by director Myroslav Slaboshpytskyi (The Tribe), which pays tribute to a Ukrainian nature reserve around Chernobyl ravaged by war. Read more.

All the stories in this anthology are drawn from real events, underscoring once again that environmental disasters transcend state borders. Unlike man-made buildings, unique nature reserves can’t be rebuilt — they simply vanish.

The Sean Penn-starred episode, The Eagle, features a recording of rare bird voices in a national reserve, where a young sound engineer has ventured at the request of a foreign producer. The engineer is interrupted by the sudden outbreak of war.

Filming began at the iconic Evergreen Studio in Los Angeles. The second phase of filming, slated for January-February 2024, will take place in Ukraine, depicting events within one of the country’s nature reserves targeted in Russian missile attacks.