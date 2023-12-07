A+E Media Group Brings ‘Alone’ Franchise to Germany

A+E Media Group has announced that Alone Germany (or Alone Überlebe die Wildnis) has been greenlit to production by RTL+ to be produced by ITV Studios Germany, and that season two of Alone Australia was just announced by SBS Australia, produced by ITV Studios Australia, after the first series became the most-watched original commission in SBS history earlier this year. Additionally, several new iterations of Alone have been optioned across a wide range of brand-new territories.

SBS also picked up the first season of Alone’s most recent commission, Alone UK, along with TVNZ+ in New Zealand, and The History Channel in the U.S., which recently aired its 10th season, with an 11th currently in production.

The format has been optioned in additional territories including France, Finland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Japan, and Korea.

Alone began airing on the History Channel in 2015 and has run for 10 seasons, produced by Leftfield Pictures, part of ITV America. In addition to the U.S., Germany and Australia, ITV Studios also produces the show in Denmark (United Denmark), which is soon to premiere its eighth season, as well as the highly successful franchises in Sweden and Norway and the U.K. (The Garden).