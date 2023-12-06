Yes TV Premieres Documentary #NOVA

Israeli broadcaster and streamer yes TV is premiering #NOVA, a yes original documentary, which is also available to broadcasters worldwide through sister company yes Studios.

The film chronicles, minute by minute, the tragic events of October 7, 2023, when Hamas terrorists executed and kidnapped hundreds of young people at the Supernova Psy-Trance Festival.

The Nova tribe, a community of over 10,000 psychedelic trance music enthusiasts, has, in recent years, gathered together for an annual outdoor festival. This year’s event, held on October 7 in southern Israel, close to the border with Gaza, ended in tragedy.

During the days following the event, helmer Dan Pe’er, who was engaged in volunteer efforts to aid survivors, started receiving a multitude of video and audio clips from festival survivors. Collating these materials chronologically, he approached production company Kastina Communications and the result is this heart-breaking feature.

#NOVA, produced by Kastina Communications for yes Docu, with Dan Pe-er directing, premieres on yes TV today. Yes Studios is distributing the documentary in the international marketplace.