Norman Lear Dies at 101

Legendary television producer Norman Lear died yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, he was 101.

Lear transformed primetime television with groundbreaking shows such as All in the Family, The Jeffersons, and Maude, bringing political and social commentary into the world of TV sitcom. All in the Family, which premiered on CBS in 1971 and ran for nine seasons, earned 55 Emmy nominations and won 22 of them.

Provocative spin-offs Maude and The Jeffersons followed in 1972 and 1975 respectively. Both shows brought comedy along with issues about women’s rights and race into millions of homes across the country.

Lear went on to become politically active, notably with his founding of the liberal advocacy organization People for the American Way, which was dedicated to supporting the Bill of Rights and to monitor violations of constitutional freedoms.

Lear’s impact on American culture was recognized with the National Medal of Arts in 1999, presented to him by President Bill Clinton.

Photo credit: Peter Yang