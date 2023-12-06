EFM 2024 Sets Italy as Country in Focus

The European Film Market (EFM) at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival will open its doors for seven days from February 15 to 21, 2024. The EFM is expecting more than 11,500 market participants, exhibitors, rights holders, producers, buyers and investors.

EFM director Dennis Ruh said, “This year’s edition of the European Film Market promises to be a busy one – not only because the exhibition areas are almost sold out. This being the first market after the conclusion of the SAG-AFTRA strike, we are receiving positive, promising feedback from sales agents and other market participants. They will bring projects to the EFM which were interrupted temporarily or even held back, but are ready to resume or be put on sale now that the strike is over. They will encounter buyers coming to Berlin with their new annual budgets in search of fresh films and series. Once again, the distribution year will get off to a flying start at the EFM: It all starts here!”

At the upcoming edition, the Documentation Centre for Displacement, Expulsion, Reconciliation – close to the Gropius Bau – will be used as a venue for meetings and events, and the CinemaxX will be the central place to attend market screenings. A new venue at Gropius Park, the Gropius Dome, will provide space for events such as networking get-togethers, parties for up to 300 people and dining at lunchtime.

Italy will be “Country in Focus” at the EFM 2024. The program will shed light on the Italian film industry from different perspectives and grant an opportunity for networking with producers, distributors, investors and experts.

Photo credit: Gropius Bau © Juliane Eirich 2023