Dandelooo Acquires ‘Marcel, Father Christmas’ Special

French animation production and distribution company Dandelooo has struck a deal with French prodco Xbo films for the 2D Christmas Special Marcel, Father Christmas (and the little pizza delivery boy). The deal gives Dandelooo exclusive worldwide distribution rights.

Directed by Julie Rembauville and Nicolas Bianco-Levrin, and featuring music and songs performed by Marcel Merlot and Cedryck Santens, the special is targeted at kids of all ages, and is set to premiere on Canal+ Kids on December 24. The program will also be available on My Canal.

On Christmas Eve, somewhere in a dull and gloomy suburb, young Abdou, a pizza delivery boy, meets Marcel, the real Father Christmas, who is waiting for retirement. That evening a silly scooter accident jeopardizes his delivery rounds. Thanks to Abdou, who enlists the help of some unusual characters from his neighborhood, the Christmas deliveries go ahead as planned