All3Media Picks Up ‘Jesus Crown of Thornes’

All3Media International will be handling the international distribution rights for Nutopia’s upcoming docudrama Jesus Crown of Thorns (working title), directed by Hereward Pelling (The Lost Pirate Kingdom). Filming begins in Morocco in February 2024.

Produced by the creators of The Last Czars (Netflix), in association with streamer Fox Nation, this docudrama series reimagines Jesus Christ’s story as a political thriller. The series sets his life and mission in the context of the intense political backdrop in which Jesus Christ emerged as a revolutionary figure who dared to challenge the status quo.

Rachel Job, SVP Non-Scripted Content at All3Media International, commented, “We’re delighted to be partnering with Nutopia once again on this premium factual series. Jesus Crown of Thorns promises to be illuminating and will explore the historical context Jesus’ life in a way that’s never been told before. Set against the backdrop of turbulent, political times and focused on his role as a revolutionary figure, Nutopia’s trademark innovative, premium style and thrilling storytelling deliver a hugely appealing addition to our factual slate that we are excited to introduce to clients around the world.”