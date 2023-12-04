Superights Signs Deals for ‘Home Sweet Rome!’

Superights, the distribution entity of Superprod Group, has inked deals with new broadcasting partners for its coming-of-age live action series Home Sweet Rome! (13 x 26’).

Originally commissioned by Max (U.S.), Rai (Italy), Wildbrain (Canada), BBC (U.K.), ARD/One Gate Media (Germany) and supported by The Shaw Rocket Fund, the series has been acquired by SVT (Sweden), NPO (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), YLE (Finland) and Euskal Telebista (Spain). In Oceania, the series has been picked up by TVNZ (New Zealand) and ABC (Australia).

Produced by Red Monk Studio (Superprod Group) and First Generation Films, the series follows Lucy’s new life in Rome with her dad and new stepmom Francesca, an Italian popstar. The teenager will learn to adapt, while going through the growing pains of being a 13 year-old girl, with the additional challenge of her best friend, Kyla, being 6000 miles away.

A second season is currently in development with leading commissioners already renewed for the new installment.