DeAPlaneta Inks Deal with Fantawild

Barcelona-based DeAPlaneta Entertainment has signed a deal with China’s Fantawild Animation. Under this agreement, DeAPlaneta will be the licensing agent and will manage all media and digital rights of animated series Adventurer Carly in all Western territories: Europe, America (all of North, Central and South America), Sub-Saharan Africa and Oceania (Australia/New Zealand).

The show, which is the first TV series Fantawild has created outside of the popular Boonie Bears franchise since its inception in 2011, has already been broadly distributed in China.

The show also amasses a significant online following, with its official account attracting a million followers, and 400 million views on related topics on Chinese social media platforms.

Adventurer Carly, which consists of 52 episodes of 13 minutes each, is Fantawild’s first foray into the action adventure genre for children’s animation, aimed at kids 6 to 11. The show follows Carly, an intrepid 14-year-old girl who’s trained as a wilderness survivalist and an archeology enthusiast by her father Zag. When Zag goes missing, Carly joins forces with her friends Bobby and Morgan to search for her dad in a riddle-solving, non-stop quest around the ancient kingdom.