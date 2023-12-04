Calinos’ Drama Series ‘Deeply’ to Premiere in Italy

Calinos Entertainment’s Deeply (İlk ve Son) will have its Italian premiere on streaming platform Serially on December 6.

Starring Ozge Ozpirincci (Woman) and Salih Bademci (The Club & Tailor), the eight-episode series follows the dystopic love story of Deniz and Baris. Their relationship starts when they are in their mid-20s and evolves through a decade of sunny and stormy times.

Written by acclaimed Turkish screenwriter Hakan Bonomo, the first Blu TV Original’s drama will meet Italian audiences as Noi Dopo di Noi on the AVoD platform Serially on December 6.