WildBrain Secures Deals for ‘Brave Bunnies’

WildBrain has secured a raft of deals for the animated preschool series, Brave Bunnies. The news comes as producers WildBrain, Glowberry, Anima Kitchent and KidsMe launch a second season of the series, following last year’s announcement of their global partnership on the brand.

Under the partnership, WildBrain handles global distribution of the series, while Glowberry manages distribution in Ukraine, KidsMe in Italy, and Anima Kitchent in Spain. In consumer products, WildBrain’s leading agency, WildBrain CPLG, handles licensing and merchandising worldwide, outside of Ukraine, where licensing is handled by Glowberry, and Italy, where licensing and merchandising is handled by KidsMe.

The show’s curious and adventurous sibling bunnies continue their global adventure through new distribution partnerships with TeleTOON+ (Canal+ Poland), Channel 5’s preschool strand, Milkshake! (U.K.), and Rai Yoyo (Italy) for both seasons. Additionally, season one has been picked up by CNC Media International (South Korea) and Stan (Australia). Season one is also now available on the WildBrain+ SVoD channel on Comcast in the U.S.

Aimed at kids aged 2–5, Brave Bunnies (104 x 7’ total) follows Boo and her big brother, Bop, as they travel the world with their Ma and Pa in their Bunny Bus. Season two, which was produced by WildBrain’s Vancouver animation studio and Anima Kitchent’s studio in the Canary Islands, sees the Bunnies continue their road trip adventure around the Bunny World, encountering old friends and making more new ones.