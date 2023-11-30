OGM’s ‘Lost in Love’ Climbs Ratings Charts

A five-week run of OGM Universe’s romantic drama series Lost in Love on Turkey’s Star TV has captivated audiences with a story of love, betrayal, and closely guarded family secrets, reaching a total share of 12.14 for its fourth episode.

Ekin Koyuncu, OGM Universe’s Global Distribution & Partnership director, said the series has gained a lot of attention also from international buyers at the MIP Cancun and DICM markets.

In Lost in Love, Mete and Naz, born into affluent and influential families, are bound by a childhood promise after an unfortunate incident. Their love story is a rollercoaster of passion and conflict, driven by their competitive spirits. Unveiling unexpected connections, the series dives into a web of secrets, rivalries, and hidden passions, threatening to turn the protagonists’ worlds upside down.

The series, produced by OGM Pictures and distributed by OGM Universe, features an ensemble cast with talents such as Uraz Kaygılaroğlu, Cemre Baysel, Asude Kalebek, Şenay Gürler, Ceyda Düvenci, and Tamer Levent.