Gusto Expands on Roku in Canada

Gusto TV has launched a new FAST channel, now available on The Roku Channel in Canada.

“We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with The Roku Channel, a collaboration that allows us to bring our top-notch food content to even more Canadians,” said Chris Knight, president & CEO of Gusto Worldwide Media. “Gusto’s roots are firmly planted in Canada and 100 percent of our content is produced here, so this new partnership means a lot to the Gusto team.”

The Roku Channel’s Canadian audience will have access to a diverse array of food content, spanning from exquisite culinary creations to practical cooking advice.