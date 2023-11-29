Berlinale Plays Football

Berlinale is taking part in the cultural program for the 2024 European Football Championship (UEFA EURO 2024) with Berlinale Meets Fußball.

Together with the Philipp Lahm-Stiftung and Benedetta Films, Berlinale has selected eleven clubs with very diverse backgrounds for Berlinale Meets Fußball. The clubs are located all over Germany, play in different age groups, and with very different perspectives.

Eleven teams, each consisting of two Munich University of TV and Film students (directing and cinematography), researched the associations in order to make a short film. The short films should convey diversity, sustainability and inclusion as important aspects of football’s identity.

UEFA EURO 2024 tournament director Philipp Lahm and UEFA EURO 2024 ambassador and DFB vice-president Celia Šašić will be the patrons of Berlinale Meets Fußball.

The shorts will have their world premiere as a compilation film, the Berlinale acting as producer, as part of Berlinale Special at the Haus der Berliner Festspiele on February 21, 2024. The students involved will be invited to the Berlinale to attend the film premiere and take part in workshops.

Football enthusiasts from the film industry will be recruited as mentors for each short film. After the Berlinale, the compilation film will go on tour and be shown in cinemas in the respective home towns of the participating clubs.

The young people will take part in two Berlinale workshops along with experts from the fields of football and film, examining issues of community, diversity and inclusion.

Pictured: Berlinale’s Carlo Chatrian, UEFA EURO 2024’s Celia Šašić and Philipp Lahm, Berlinale’s Mariëtte Rissenbeek © Richard Hübner / Berlinale 2024