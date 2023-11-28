Rose d’Or Awards Winners

The winners of the 2023 Rose d’Or Awards have been announced in a ceremony held last night in London and hosted by comedian and writer, David Baddiel.

The Performance of the Year Award went to Sarah Lancashire for her portrayal of Catherine Cawood in the BBC’s Happy Valley. The Emerging Talent Award went to U.S. rising star Ayo Edebiri for her performance in the comedy series The Bear. The Lifetime Achievement Award went to French director/producer Josee Dayan.

Chair of the Rose d’Or, Mark Rowland said: “The Rose d’Or Awards 2023 saw a wider range of subjects and treatments than ever before, with over 700 entries from 30 countries. It was a tough challenge for the judges – it came down to an incredibly strong group of finalists and to these worthy winners. For anyone who hasn’t watched these shows yet, you have a treat in store!”

Jean Philip De Tender, EBU Deputy Director General/Director Media, said: “A Rose d’Or award is an accolade, an achievement, and a celebration of the very best programme making. This has been a vintage year for outstanding drama, compelling documentaries, and news and current affairs programmes that get under the skin of the essential issues. Programming that will stay with me for a very long time. Congratulations to the award winners who have told these stories and impacted us all. And kudos to the Rose d’Or team who consistently deliver this great showcase for outstanding work and for our industry. It has never been in such good shape.”

The complete list of winners is available here.