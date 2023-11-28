‘Love Catcher’ Gets Japanese Adaptation

CJ ENM’s reality dating show Love Catcher has been remade in Japan and produced by Abema as Love Catcher Japan, to be aired on the Abema Special channel.

Known for its love psychology format, Love Catcher was introduced to Korean viewers in 2018 by Mnet, CJ ENM’s affiliate music channel. The format features participants who must choose between love and money, on the basis of their personal priorities.

Love Catcher Japan will see ten men and women spending eight days together in Malaysia to find true love. In the end, the final couple will possibly consist of two Love Catchers; if a Love Catcher matches with a Money Catcher, the Money Catcher wins a prize of 5 million yen. If two Money Catchers end up together, their journey ends with neither love nor money.

The first two episodes of Love Catcher Japan will air on the Abema Special Channel on December 16.