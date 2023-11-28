Banijay Launches Sports Division

Banijay has confirmed its intentions to trigger a significant push into the world of sports under the banner of new division, Banijay Sports. The company will now look to broaden its efforts in sportainment, documentary and digital, via new partnerships, content investments and M&A.

The latest push will ramp up the existing efforts already in-play worldwide, specifically with documentaries: That Peter Crouch Film (Workerbee for Amazon Prime Video), Human Playground (Scenery and Workerbee for Netflix), Tyson Bruno (Workerbee in association with Sky Studios for Sky), two seasons of La Leyenda de Sergio Ramos (Endemol Shine Iberia for Amazon Prime Studio), Warnie (Endemol Shine Australia, in association with VicScreen for Nine Network), Daum (Doc.Banijay, part of Banijay Productions Germany for Sky) and upcoming Four Kings (Workerbee for Amazon Prime Video).

Banijay CEO, Marco Bassetti, said: “While we’ve already made some considerate moves in sport across our global footprint of talented producers, we wanted to concentrate our efforts in building value in this space. In having a centralised division, we have further capacity to deliver on partnerships, carve greater volume, mobilise digital opportunities, and ultimately, fulfil our ongoing goals to scale the group.”

The news follows Banijay’s recent move into live events via Balich Wonder Studio. The ambition is Banijay Sports will also partner with Balich Wonder to explore alternative content opportunities linked to institutional ceremonies and large-scale sporting events.