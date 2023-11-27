Movie Theaters Reinvent Themselves

After the sequential pandemic, streaming disruptions, and the Hollywood’s strikes, which took movie theaters to the verge of extinction, a newfound trend seems to bring them back to life. In the quest to find out what draws moviegoers back to cinemas, theater owners stomped by accident upon old movies, horror films, filmed concerts, and religious dramas.

To provide such content to movie theaters, companies like Denver-based Fathom Events have sprung up with fare like Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, a horror version of the popular children’s story, classic titles like Hitchcock’s 1963 movie The Birds, and the 1987’s Dirty Dancing, filmed Broadway shows, and the Taylor Swift Era Tour concerts.

Called “alternative programming,” this trend is set to reach soon the $1 billion mark.