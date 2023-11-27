Hervé Michel Gets Medal of Merit

In Early November 2023, veteran French TV executive Hervé Michel received the Medal of Merit. The Ordre National du Mérite is a French order of merit with membership awarded by the President of the French Republic. It was founded in December 1963 by President Charles de Gaulle.

The honor was officialized by Serge Toubiana, director of the Cinémathèque Française, on behalf of France’s Minister of Culture, Rima Abdul Malak.

In 2021 Hervé was appointed vice president of Unifrance, the association for the promotion of French film and television, after it absorbed TV France International, the audiovisual trade association presided by Hervé since 2015.

Hervé started his television career at Disney in 1980. In 1992 he joined France Television and in 2012 he became the company’s deputy director of international affairs.