Arjo Atayde at ATF With ABS-CBN

With casting complete and production set to begin in January 2024 on series The Bagman, ABS-CBN will be attending Asia TV Forum in Singapore next week looking to secure worldwide pre-sales.

The new 8 x 60’ action drama series stars leading Filipino actor Arjo Atayde, who will be at the ABS-CBN International Productions stand on December 7. The announcement was made today by Ruel S. Bayani, head of International Productions at ABS-CBN, who will be attending ATF along with the Los Angeles-based Gary Marenzi of Marenzi & Associates.

“Having initially announced The Bagman in March of this year, the timing could not be better to now be offering worldwide sales at ATF for our suspenseful, gripping, and fast-moving drama series,” commented Bayani. “As we continue to advocate for Filipino representation, we are thrilled to also be announcing the award-winning talent of Arjo, John, and Judy Ann who are now part of The Bagman. Filipino programming is continuing to grow and expand, and we are honored to be at the forefront in offering diverse new projects to meet the growing demands of the industry.”

The Bagman stars Atayde, reprising his character Benjo Malaya from the original Bagman series, a role that won him the 2020 Asian Academy Creative Awards Best Actor. The series also stars John Arcilla (On The Job 2: The Missing 8, The Bourne Legacy), Volpi Cup Best Actor at the 78th Venice International Film Festival, and Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo (Mindanao, FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano), 2019 Cairo International Film Festival Best Actress.

The Bagman, a spin-off of the original locally produced digital series Bagman for the Filipino audience, is produced by ABS-CBN International Productions, Nathan Studios, Rein Entertainment and Dreamscape Entertainment.