Thema, Globo Ink Asia Distribution Deal

Seeking to further expand its presence on the Asian continent, Brazil’s Globo has closed a distribution mandate agreement with THEMA, a Canal+ company. As of January 2024, THEMA will handle the distribution of Globo titles across the region.

Globo’s partnership with THEMA covers the distribution of premium and ready-made titles such as Land of Desire and The Others in strategic territories such as Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Vietnam and Singapore.

Globo will keep operating directly its format sales activities aiming at making the company’s content available for local adaptations.

“We are delighted to partner with Globo and bring such powerful contents in this part of the world. We aim to develop further Globo’s footprint in the region and support local players with a new selection of appealing series to entertain their subscribers”, said Alexandre Bac, managing director at THEMA APAC.