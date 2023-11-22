Blue Ant Media Unveils Leadership Team

Following Blue Ant Media’s recent acquisition of marblemedia, Blue Ant has unveiled new leadership across the company’s yet-to-be named studio and rights business, led by co-presidents Mark Bishop and Matthew Hornburg.

Under Hornburg’s leadership, Jennifer Harkness has taken the development reins of Factual Entertainment from the studio’s L.A. office. Meanwhile from the Toronto office, Kelsey Espensen leads development for Unscripted Entertainment and Steve Gamester leads Specialist Factual Development.

The studio’s Scripted Development team is under the leadership of Mark Bishop. Leading Scripted Drama & Comedy is Carrie Paupst Shaughnessy, who will be focused on Scripted Production, and Melissa Williamson, who oversees Scripted Development. AJ Trauth leads the expanded Kids, Family and Young Adult division, based in the studio’s L.A. office. Josh Bowen will lead the business’ animation studio in Toronto and its planned expansion.

At the helm of the Production and Post Production group is Donna Luke, who will work alongside the co-presidents. Paul Kilback will continue to oversee Factual Series, working closely with Donna and Matthew Hornburg. Aileen Gardner will lead and support production for Unscripted, Specialist Factual and Factual Entertainment. Stefanie Haist will lead and support Unscripted Entertainment productions.

Operating from the London office, Diane Rankin is leading commercial strategy and content financing for the studio’s distribution and production business, alongside Ben Barrett, who oversees content financing and partnerships for the unscripted genre.

Bryan Gabourie and Gerbrig Blanksma will lead all sales activities from originals, pre-sales, content licensing, co-productions and strategic partnerships from the company’s New York and London offices, respectively. Lilla Hurst will continue to lead the distribution team’s global acquisitions and content strategy from the U.K. office.

Blue Ant Media’s head of international sales remains an open role in the recently merged studio structure and will be announced in 2024.