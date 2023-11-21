Japan’s Genda Acquires Film Indie Gaga

Japan’s gaming firm Genda has acquired a majority stake in Gaga Corporation, making it a subsidiary of the company.

Indie producer, distributor and sales agent Gaga was founded in 1986 and has distributed such theatrical hits as CODA, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Shoplifters, and Anatomy of a Fall.

A new management structure will see Genda’s director and CCO Yuzo Sato serving as representative director and president/CEO, while Gaga president and CEO Tom Yoda will remain chairman of the board and retain a minority stake in the company.

Gaga is now promoting a “multi-portfolio strategy”, planning and producing Japanese films, animation, and game content, selling domestic productions (including TV animation) overseas and providing productions to distribution companies, as well as developing EC businesses.

Gaga’s participation in the Genda Group will provide an opportunity to expand in the TV, publishing and music industries.