2023 International Emmy Winners

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences presented Emmys to television creators and performers from nine countries at the 51st International Emmy Awards last night in New York City.

The special Founders Award was presented to Jesse Armstrong, creator of the HBO show Succession. The special Directorate Award was presented to Ektaa R. Kapoor, co-founder of Balaji Telefilms.

In addition to these two Awards, 15 Emmy statuettes were presented by the International Academy during the evening to 15 winning programs and performances:

Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On (Arts Programming)

Martin Freeman (Best Performance by an Actor) in The Responder

Karla Souza (Best Performance by an Actress) in La Caida

Derry Girls– Season 3 and Vir Das: Landing (Comedy) – tie

Mariupol: The People’s Story (Documentary)

The Empress (Drama Series)

The Smeds and The Smoos (Kids: Animation)

Built To Survive (Kids: Factual & Entertainment)

Heartbreak High (Kids: Live Action)

Harley & Katya (Sports Documentary)

A Ponte – The Bridge Brasil (Non-Scripted Entertainment)

Des Gens Bien Ordinaires (Short-Form Series)

Yargi (Telenovela)

La Caida (TV Movie/Miniseries).