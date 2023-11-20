Jeremy Irons Joins Cast of ‘The Count of Monte Cristo’

Jeremy Irons has joined the cast of Mediawan’s limited series The Count of Monte Cristo, the newest adaptation of the Alexandre Dumas novel, produced by Italian prodco Palomar, in collaboration with DEMD Productions and directed by Bille August.

Jeremy Irons assumes the key role of Abbé Faria in his third collaboration with director Bille August. The main character, Edmond Dantès, is played by British actor Sam Claflin (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Hunger Games, Peaky Blinders, Daisy Jones and the Six). Shooting is planned in Malta in the upcoming weeks.

This project is produced by Italy’s Palomar (Mediawan), in collaboration with France’s DEMD Productions (Mediawan), with Italy’s RAI Fiction and France Televisions.

The series is distributed worldwide by Mediawan Rights in cooperation with CAA (for North America) and with the participation of Entourage.