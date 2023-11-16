Talpa’s ‘Camping The Wilderness’ to Debut on SBS6

SBS6 in the Netherlands is set to launch new adventure reality show, Camping The Wilderness on January 1, 2024.

This is the first show created by the new adventure reality division of Talpa Studios. In the eight-episode program, four Dutch families who have never traveled beyond their traditional campsite in the Netherlands will be staying for two weeks in a familiar typical Dutch-style campsite, but with one significant difference: it’s located in the heart of the Botswana wilderness. From here, the campers must step out of their comfort zone and embark on adventurous excursions, from night-time safaris to sleeping under the stars in the wild. Meanwhile, they are challenged to photograph as many animals as possible. Each photograph is worth a certain amount of money, the rarer the animal, the higher the amount.

In addition to airing on SBS6 in the Netherlands, the show is also available on the streaming platform Prime Video.