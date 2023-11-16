De Mensen Signs Deal with VRT, NPO

Belgian prodco De Mensen has signed a multi-year agreement with VRT (Belgium) and NPO (The Netherlands) for the co-production of programs in both countries. The deal involves at least five titles over three years.

This collaboration is the next step in De Mensen’s international expansion. In Belgium, the company has produced the longest-running daily quiz show (Blockx), documentaries (Godforsaken), reality shows (Surviving the Special Forces), and scripted hits like Undercover, Professor T and Hotel Beau Séjour.

Looking ahead, De Mensen’s management aims to focus even more on international co-productions, spanning across drama, entertainment, and documentary programs.