London TV Screenings Confirms 29 Distributors

The London TV Screenings has announced that 29 distributors will take part in its 2024 schedule from February 26 to March 1, 2024.

The four founding distributors, All3Media International, Banijay, Fremantle and ITV Studios, will be joined by: Abacus Media Rights, Beta Film GmbH, Blue Ant Media, BossaNova Media, Cineflix Rights, DCD Rights, Dogwoof, Eccho Rights, Federation Studios, FIFTH SEASON, Fox Entertainment Global, Hat Trick International, Keshet International, Lionsgate, NBCUniversal Formats, Newen Connect, Off the Fence, Paramount Global Content Distribution, Passion Distribution, Red Arrow Studios International, Sony Pictures Television, STUDIOCANAL, TVF International, Viaplay Content Distribution and Warner Bros. International Television Production.

A London TV Screenings spokesperson said: “The London TV Screenings 2024 is set to be even bigger than the 2023 event, which is no mean feat in these challenging times. Having been a ‘must-attend’ for London-headquartered distributors for many years, the event is now warmly welcoming more participants from overseas, so it is really becoming a pivotal moment in the calendar that will continue to grow and evolve from one year to the next.”

The third annual event in 2023 attracted 28 studios/distributors and more than 500 international buyers. The fourth annual screenings will again see the group of leading distributors working together to offer curated sessions, exclusive first looks and “deep dives” into formats, scripted and non-scripted content, as well as the chance to connect with on and off-screen talent.