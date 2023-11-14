ZDF’s ‘Boundless’ Travels the World

ZDF Studios has signed several agreements on the big budget period drama series Boundless, the story of the first circumnavigation of the earth by Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan.

MBC’s VoD Platform “Shahid” has acquired the series for MENA territories, while Dubai Media has secured the rights for its free TV channels Dubai TV and Dubai one.

Previously, Boundless was sold to MTVA (Hungary YLE (Finland), LRT (Lithuania), GSN Global Series Network (Australia and New Zealand), VIVA (Philippines), ERR (Estonia), Mediasquad (Balcans) and Eleven Entertainment (South Korea).

In 1519, 265 men departed Spain aboard five ships on an expedition to discover an unknown passage to the other side of the world. After three years of starvation, storms, freezing temperatures, mutinies and madness, a ship returned home with only 18 survivors and a hull full of spices.

Taking on the lead role as Magellan is Rodrigo Santoro, and playing the part of Elcano, the hero who left as a prisoner and came back as a Captain, is Álvaro Morte. The six-part series is directed by Oscar-nominee Simon West, whose Hollywood credits include Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Con Air and The General’s Daughter.

Boundless is produced by Spanish Mono Films in co-production with Fulwell 73 Productions, in association with RTVE, in collaboration with Amazon Prime Video and in association with EiTB, Canal Sur and Aytmo de Madrid and in participation with ZDF Studios.