TelevisaUnivision-SBT Expand Partnership

TelevisaUnivision has announced the expansion of its exclusive agreement with SBT (Sistema Brasileiro de Televisão, a company within the Silvio Santos Group), for the next five years.

The deal secures the exclusive broadcast of TelevisaUnivision’s telenovelas on free-to-air television in Brazil and embarks on a collaboration for the international distribution of the telenovelas produced by SBT based on TelevisaUnivision’s formats.

“We are happy to officially announce the extension of this historic partnership with SBT for free TV in Brazil,” commented Guillermo Borensztein, TelevisaUnivision’s SVP of International Content Licensing and Co-Production.”

“Televisa has always been a partner of SBT. We will continue walking together,” said Daniela Beyruti, vice president of SBT.

This agreement is part of a long relationship between TelevisaUnivision and SBT, dating back more than 40 years, and contributes to the successful track record of TelevisaUnivision’s content in the Brazilian market.