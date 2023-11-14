Mondo TV Unveils ‘Lola on Board’

Mondo TV Group has signed a co-production agreement for the new children’s animated series Lola on Board with three production companies: Italy’s TILE and Digitalcomoedia, and India’s Toonzstation Mocca Studio. The new environmentally-focused kids’ show will arrive in summer 2024.

Lola on Board, a 3D CGI series aimed at three-to-six-year-olds, is currently into the production phase. It will consist of 26 seven-minute episodes. The show will be distributed internationally by Mondo TV Group, Mondo TV Studios (which is now part of the Spanish group Squirrel Media), and Toonzstation for their respective territories.

The series follows the adventures of Lola, a little girl who spends part of her summer holiday with her grandmother Agata on the cruise ship Eloise. The ship’s crew – a friendly but slightly eccentric bunch – all love the resourceful, cheeky Lola, but she also has three very special friends: a seagull, a little monkey and a baby dolphin, and she can talk to them.