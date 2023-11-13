President of Timor-Leste Visits GMA

GMA Network’s chairman and CEO Felipe L. Gozon welcomed the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste President, José Ramos-Horta, during the latter’s visit to the GMA Network Center on November 9.

Ramos-Horta, a former journalist and a freedom fighter, has been awarded with the Nobel Peace Prize in 1996, together with Bishop Carlos Belo, in recognition of their long-lasting efforts for the peaceful separation of then East Timor from Indonesia.

“We deeply admire your strong commitment not just to democracy but also to journalism. In GMA, we believe that the media are holders of public trust which is so delicate and crucial for democracy and freedom to flourish in the country,” said Gozon.

Commented Ramos-Horta, “Sometimes I joke with American and Chinese friends who they fight over who will rule the world. I said while you two are fighting one day we all wake up and the Philippines is ruling the world because Filipinos are everywhere.”

Gozon further said that GMA Network will help deliver factual information on Timor-Leste and will start a campaign to introduce Asia’s youngest democracy.

Pictured: GMA Network’s chairman and CEO Felipe L. Gozon (right) and Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta.