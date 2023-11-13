‘Loving Elvis’ Premieres Today on Peacock

Documentary series Loving Elvis, an offstage look at the loves, dalliances, and forbidden courtships of a man who was much more complex than public perception, premieres today streaming exclusively on Peacock.

The story is told by seventeen women and two men who intimately observed the King throughout each of his preeminent decades; the late 1950s when Elvis dropped like an atomic bomb into American pop cultural; the 1960s when his film career detonated like a bomb, almost destroying his career; and his renaissance in the 1970s which would lead to eventual burn out and a tragic death.

“With a resurgence of interest in the past year in Elvis Presley, this series offers a nuanced look at a complicated icon. We see Elvis in a variety of lights: the good, bad, and heartbreakingly tragic,” said director Barbara Shearer. “As a documentary director, it was important to me to dig down and get a sense of the man while the media continues to play on the myth. This meant looking at his more controversial relationships with some women through our modern-day lens. But what was surprising is just how much these former girlfriends still hold a candle for their beloved. And I saw how it was hard not to love the guy—his charisma and sex appeal is off the charts.”

Loving Elvis is produced by Renowned Films in association with See It Now Studios. Executive producers are Max Welch, Tim Withers, Kate Maddigan for Renowned Films, Susan Zirinksy and Terry Wrong for SINS. Barbara Shearer series directs and Suzanne Finstad produces.