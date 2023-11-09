GMA Targets Scammers With a Winning Video

The Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) and GMA Network made history as the sole Philippine awardee in this year’s Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards, for its Anti-Scam Campaign produced by GMA.

The Maging Listo, Huwag Magpaloko (Be Vigilant, Don´t Be Deceived) anti-scam advocacy was recognized as a finalist in the category ‘Informational Films and Explanatory Videos’ of the 14th edition of the Awards, recently held in Cannes.

The anti-scam advocacy aims to instill public vigilance of online scams and social engineering schemes, as well as to influence the behavior of banking clients so that they will refuse to share their pins, passwords, and three digits at the back of their credit card.

A 2022 Kaspersky Security Network’s report shows that the Philippines ranked second globally among countries most attacked by web threats. According to the report, the most preferred attack methods include social engineering schemes.

In May 2023, BPI partnered with GMA to launch a series of cybersecurity videos that consist of three interconnected stories with relatable characters —a middle-aged couple, a gamer, and an influencer— depicting real-life instances of social engineering and scamming attacks.

Since 2010, the Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards has annually honored the world’s finest corporate films, online media productions, and documentaries.

This year, the Awards received nearly 900 submissions from more than 45 countries.