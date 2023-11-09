CEE TV Moves to NEM Zagreb in December

Less than a month away from the start of NEM Zagreb 2023 the organizers published the full agenda of their event’s third edition.

Held on December 6-8, 2023 at Hotel Esplanade of the Croatian capital, the event’s program is expected to be rich with speaking sessions, screenings, networking and education opportunities; all meant to honor the best content from CEE.

Once again, NEM Zagreb 2023 will give the opportunity for CEE’s content creators from low-production capacity countries to connect with colleagues from high-production capacity countries. The goal is to create opportunities for new projects, jobs, co-productions, content acquisitions within and outside the CEE, as well as investments by European or global streamers into CEE original content.