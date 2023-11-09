ATV’s ‘Safir’ Travels to Romania

ATV Distribution has licensed its new Turkish drama series Safir to Romania’s Antena TV shortly after it was presented to international broadcasters and platforms at MIPCOM in October.

The focus of the series is one of the most prominent families in Cappadocia, the Gulsoy Family. The family comes together after a long period apart upon the arrival of the eldest son, Ates, from America. Feraye and Yaman have been each other’s first love since childhood, hiding it from everyone. On the night of Feraye’s birthday, Yaman’s brother Okan is accidentally involved in a crime and this changes everyone’s lives. Yaman will have to marry Aleyna in order to keep his brother safe, Ates will marry Feraye to reunite his family and protect Feraye’s child.