SPI Expands Movie Offerings in CEE

SPI International, a CANAL+ company, has unveiled a lineup of titles set to be released in selected Central and Eastern European countries such as Poland, Romania, Czechia and Slovakia, Hungary and Adria region.

New titles will be integrated into FilmBox channels across selected territories starting in the Fall. Viewers will also be able to watch the movies on-demand with FilmBox+ during their license periods.

“We are proud to deliver top-tier entertainment to our audience by unveiling this great collection of films including Academy Award-winning productions. These titles will surely amplify the viewing experience and we are eager to share them with our valued audience,” commented Małgorzata Lucińska – Sikora, Content Acquisitions director at SPI International.

Among the titles acquired from Paramount Global Content Distribution are the Academy Award®-winning Rocketman, the story of Elton John’s life, and the sci-fi action thriller Gemini Man. From Prorom comes Oscar winner Everything Everywhere All at Once, as well as comedy About my Father, and action comedy Freelance.

FilmBox, the Home of Good Movies, is a SPI’s flagship movie brand that offers a bouquet of movie channels including FilmBox, FilmBox Premium, FilmBox Extra, FilmBox Stars, and FilmBox Arthouse. The brand also offers the complementary SVoD service, FilmBox+.