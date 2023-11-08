Future Today’s HappyKids Gets ‘The Wiggles’

Australia’s The Wiggles and HappyKids, Future Today’s free ad-supported streaming service, have entered into an agreement to add more than 80 hours of classic Wiggles content to the HappyKids Channel. In addition, Future Today will be creating and distributing a Wiggles-branded App.

Within the deal, the HappyKids Channel will house more than 80 hours of the original The Wiggles TV series, which ran from 1998 through 2012. Every season of these programs showcases the original Fab Four for the younger audience – Greg, Anthony, Murray, and Jeff.

Separate from the HappyKids Channel App, parent-company Future Today will create a The Wiggles-branded App that will contain not only the classic Wiggles content, but also two seasons of The Wiggles’ newest TV series, Ready, Steady, Wiggle. In this newest series, Anthony, Lachy, Simon, Caterina, Evie, John, Lucia, and Tsehay, and all their Wiggly friends, star in the show packed full of music, dancing, and plenty of fun for the whole family.