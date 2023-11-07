Manolo Cardona, Jimena Rodriguez to Keynote at MIP Cancun

MIP Cancun has announced that Wild Sheep’s head of LatAm, Jimena Rodríguez, and actor, director, producer and co-founder of 11:11 Films & TV, Manolo Cardona, will take part in a joint keynote at the 10th edition of the market.

Under the theme “IP Building in a Changing World,” the joint conversation will be staged November 16 at 11:30 a.m. at the Moon Palace Hotel’s Cancun Theater as part of the market’s Keynote series.

Wild Sheep Latin America was launched in March this year, with Rodríguez joining to lead all development and production from their Mexico City base alongside the establishing of a dedicated investment fund dedicated to the region. Across more than two decades in the entertainment industry, Rodríguez’s experience spans production, distribution, marketing and exhibition.

Rodríguez and Cardona recently collaborated on Wild Sheep Latin America’s first LatAm-set original, A Deadly Invitation, in which Cardona starred.

One of Colombia’s most acclaimed actors, Manolo Cardona has also starred in global Netflix hits Narcos and Who Killed Sara? This year saw him make his directorial debut on thriller Death’s Roulette, currently streaming on Paramount + internationally. A co-founder of 11:11 Films & TV with brother Juancho, the pair signed a further development and production deal earlier this year with ViX with the brothers serving as executive producers and showrunners, and Manolo also starring in some of the projects.