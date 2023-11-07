HBO’s Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller to be Honored at Realscreen Awards

Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller, co-executive vice presidents for HBO Documentary and Family Programming, will be honored at the upcoming Realscreen Awards, taking place on January 30, 2024 in New Orleans, with an induction into its Hall of Fame.

With Abraham and Heller at the helm since 2018, HBO Documentaries has remained the premier destination for filmmakers within the documentary world and the brand continues to be in a league of its own, unique in their ability to work with creative talent and let the story, art, and craft drive each title.

Both women have long histories with HBO’s documentary division, with Abraham being named VP, HBO Documentary Programming in 1998, and Heller joining HBO in 2000, and moving into her VP role a year later. Over the course of their careers, they have delivered unparalleled slates of groundbreaking and genre-defining documentary features and series including such recent projects as Telemarketers, Last Call and Being Mary Tyler Moore.

In addition to being inducted into the Realscreen Hall of Fame, Abraham and Heller will also take part in a keynote conversation earlier in the day on January 30 to discuss the ingredients that make for captivating HBO docs, their approach to building noteworthy slates year upon year, and their thoughts on the current challenges and opportunities facing the documentary industry.

The 2024 Realscreen Summit is taking place at the Sheraton New Orleans from January 29 – February 1, 2024.